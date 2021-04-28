Man acquitted in 2019 crash in Harford County that killed 7-year-old Tripp Johnson, Andrew Klein

BEL AIR — A man was acquitted on a manslaughter charge in connection with a 2019 crash in Harford County that killed 7-year-old Tripp Johnson and Andrew Klein, the president of Klein's Family Markets.

Carloo Watson was charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Officials said Watson was using his cellphone when his tractor-trailer crashed on Route 24 near Ring Factory Road.

Six others were injured in the 12-car crash as well.

Police said at the time, a tractor-trailer driven by Watson was traveling south on Route 24 when he failed to stop or slow down, colliding into numerous cars.

Officials said Watson's truck finally came to a stop at Ring Factory Road and then caught on fire along with two other cars that were pinned under it.