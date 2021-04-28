Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man acquitted in 2019 crash in Harford County that killed 7-year-old Tripp Johnson, Andrew Klein

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Roper
Several crumpled cars and a burned out cab from a tractor-trailer at the scene where westbound Rt 24 is blocked at Ring Factory Rd following a multi-vehicle accident in Harford County this morning
bel air crash 1.jpg
Posted at 3:43 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 15:43:55-04

BEL AIR — A man was acquitted on a manslaughter charge in connection with a 2019 crash in Harford County that killed 7-year-old Tripp Johnson and Andrew Klein, the president of Klein's Family Markets.

Carloo Watson was charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Officials said Watson was using his cellphone when his tractor-trailer crashed on Route 24 near Ring Factory Road.

RELATED: Two killed, including 7-year-old boy, six others injured in Bel Air crash

Six others were injured in the 12-car crash as well.

Police said at the time, a tractor-trailer driven by Watson was traveling south on Route 24 when he failed to stop or slow down, colliding into numerous cars.

Officials said Watson's truck finally came to a stop at Ring Factory Road and then caught on fire along with two other cars that were pinned under it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020