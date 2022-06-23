Man accused of attempting to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh pleads not guilty

Watch
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jun 23, 2022
The man accused of trying to murder Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske showed up at Kavanaugh's house in Montgomery county with a gun earlier this month.

Roske later told police he had suicidal thoughts and that he planned to "kill a specific united states supreme court justice."

He has been charged with attempting or threatening to kidnap or murder a U.S. judge.

If he's convicted, the maximum sentence would be life in prison.

