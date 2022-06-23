Man accused of attempting to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh pleads not guilty

The man accused of trying to murder Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske showed up at Kavanaugh's house in Montgomery county with a gun earlier this month.

Roske later told police he had suicidal thoughts and that he planned to "kill a specific united states supreme court justice."

He has been charged with attempting or threatening to kidnap or murder a U.S. judge.

If he's convicted, the maximum sentence would be life in prison.