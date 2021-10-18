Watch
Malik Mungo found guilty of murder in Dvorak murder trial

Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 18, 2021
BALTIMORE — A verdict has been reached in the the second murder trial of Malik Mungo who is accused of robbing and killing a popular Baltimore City bartender more than four years ago.

It was June 2017, when Sebastian Dvorak had just finished celebrating his 27th birthday.

Dvorak was walking home in in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood when he was gunned down along Boston Street.

Police made several arrests and three other men have already been convicted in connection with Dvorak's murder on lesser charges.

On Monday, Mungo was found guilty of murder.

