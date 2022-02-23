Watch
Major drug bust in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County nets pounds of cocaine and fentanyl

Posted at 5:21 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 17:21:19-05

BALTIMORE — A major drug bust in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County has netted pounds of cocaine and fentanyl.

State and county leaders announced the operation, Put a Drug Ring out of Business.

Five people were arrested after 11 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of cocaine and 500 grams of heroin were confiscated.

This all came about because fn one simple phone call.

"Your tip demonstrates that you care about people and you care about the community and you trust your police department. Your tip saved countless lives," officials said.

The group ran the drug operation from a Baltimore auto shop as well as one in Glen Burnie.

