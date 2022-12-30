Lyft offering $20 rideshare credit NYE, riders still concerned with robberies

BALTIMORE COUNTY — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and many may be ready to get out there and celebrate with a countdown and drinks, but if you toast too many glasses of champagne, do you have a planned ride home?

Whether you're out and about with friends and family or having your own celebration to countdown into the new year, the Maryland Department of Transportation wants to make sure you make it home safe.

MDOT is looking to help Marylanders make good decisions this New Year’s weekend by offering a $20 Lyft rideshare credit.

Made available through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, the credit started Thursday and will run until January 2.

But check your clock, the credits are only available for use from 4:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m.

With recent robberies of rideshare drivers and riders, some people in Baltimore County feel on edge about using the service.

RELATED: Police make 6 arrests tied to 12 separate rideshare robbery cases

They say they have a plan in place to ensure their safety before hopping in someone else's car.

"Inside find my iPhone it gives you [options] to like find your location, so I definitely share my location with my boyfriend, and my friends ,and my family so that's how I usually keep tabs on it,” said Sandria.

"Make sure the person who is picking [you] up is the person you are getting in the car with. Confirm the license plate, make sure its the same make, model and everything. Sometimes you should try to avoid cars that are tinted,” said Ceope Adeoye, rideshare user.

Officials say from December 1-26 of this year, there have been 975 people arrested for a DUI in the state of Maryland.

To help enhance roadway safety this weekend, the Maryland State Police will have extra troopers on patrol in hot spots to check to impaired drivers.

"For many people this will be the first time they've been out and about on New Year’s Eve since the pandemic, so we anticipate even more people than have been out the past couple of years. We'll have DUI saturation across the state, each barrack has an individualized plan,” said Ron Snyder, who is the spokesperson for Maryland State Police.

To redeem the $20 credit, open the Lyft app, choose payment from top left corner, scroll to add Lyft pass.

Put in the code NYEMAKEAPLAN2023 and the credit will be added to the account.

MDOT says each rider is limited to one credit throughout the campaign.

Here is the full list of what areas each MSP barrack is focusing on this weekend: