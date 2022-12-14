Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore in latest incident

BALTIMORE — Another Lyft driver reported being carjacked in Baltimore and the latest incident happened Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:35 p.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue for reports of an armed carjacking.

Officers found the victim, a 42-year-old Lyft driver, who stated the incident happened when she picked up a customer on Chrysler Avenue.

From the back seat, the customer pulled out a handgun and told her to get out the vehicle. The suspect then jumped in the driver's seat and sped away towards Liberty Heights.

The vehicle is a black Acura MDX bearing MD tag 2ES2124.

The victim was not injured as a result and Citywide Robbery Detectives are investigating.

This is just the latest incident, as rideshare drivers continue to be the targets of crime in Baltimore.

Earlier this month, a Lyft driver was robbed and forced into a trunk after picking up a group of customers.

According to the police report, the suspects told the victim they planned to use his car and Lyft app to pick up and rob more customers.

