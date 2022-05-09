Watch
Local synagogue teaming up with non-profit to help Ukrainian refugees

Tomas Hoppough
As Russia invades Ukraine, people across the country are trying to help any way they can. Ukrainian communities and businesses are coming together to donate money and resources.
Posted at 6:21 AM, May 09, 2022
PIKESVILLE — Members of a local synagogue are heading to eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees.

Eight members from Beth Tfiloh in Pikesville are on their way to Moldova. It borders the southwest portion of Ukraine.

They are going to be working with a non-profit called IsraAID to assist Ukrainian refugees who made it to the country.

IsraAID's mission is to support people affected by humanitarian crisis while partnering with local communities around the world to provide urgent aid, assist in recovery, and reduce the risk of future disasters.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, you can click here to find some reputable charities seeking donations in our area.

