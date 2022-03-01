Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to Help Ukraine

Links to where you can donate and where the money will go
Britain Russia Ukraine War
Alastair Grant/AP
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in London, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:31:25-05

BALTIMORE — If you are looking for places to donate money and help Ukraine here are some options:

National Bank of Ukraine
The country's National Bank has set up a direct donation fund to help raise money for the armed forces - you can donate here.

Catholic Relief Services
CRS is partnering with Caritas Ukraine to help by providing support to displaced families with food, services, transportation and more. To learn more and donate, you can click here.

The Associated
The Jewish Federation of Baltimore has a donation page set up on its website in partnership with Odessa to help by providing emergency supplies. To learn more and donate, click here.

St. Michael the Archangel Ukranian Catholic Church
While the Baltimore Ukranian Church doesn't have any donation landing page for the crisis, if you are looking to support the local community, their website is here.

We will update this page as needed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019