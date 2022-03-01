How to Help Ukraine

BALTIMORE — If you are looking for places to donate money and help Ukraine here are some options:

National Bank of Ukraine

The country's National Bank has set up a direct donation fund to help raise money for the armed forces - you can donate here.

Catholic Relief Services

CRS is partnering with Caritas Ukraine to help by providing support to displaced families with food, services, transportation and more. To learn more and donate, you can click here.

The Associated

The Jewish Federation of Baltimore has a donation page set up on its website in partnership with Odessa to help by providing emergency supplies. To learn more and donate, click here.

St. Michael the Archangel Ukranian Catholic Church

While the Baltimore Ukranian Church doesn't have any donation landing page for the crisis, if you are looking to support the local community, their website is here.

We will update this page as needed.