Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland donates 300 turkeys to Anne Arundel County Food Bank

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The holiday season is here! Thanksgiving is just around the corner, followed by Hanukkah and Christmas.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland were in the holiday spirit today, donating 300 turkeys to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Leah Paley, CEO for the food bank says she and her team picked up 5,400 pounds of turkeys.

As the need rises, donations are critical to meet the elevated demand. They are grateful for the 300 turkeys but with the expectation of supplying a thanksgiving meal to 7,000 families in the county, 300 turkeys are a good start.

They will need more help from the community.

"If you have the ability to give a donation of $40, that allows us to feed a family this thanksgiving season," Paley said. "That includes a chicken or turkey, healthy options like potatoes, onions, apples and those sides, so we are just grateful for anything you can give today."

