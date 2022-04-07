'Like they're in NASCAR': Residents describe dangerous speeding in NE Baltimore community

BALTIMORE — Is it the Daytona 500 or the Indianapolis 500?

For people living on Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, it sure does feel that way.

WMAR-2 News’ Ray Strickland asked resident Ellen Townsend-Curtis to describe the speeding in the area.

She replied, “like a Speedway.”

The problem with speeding in the area is a major concern for residents in the neighborhood.

“I mean they’re flying down the street,” said Janene Jones. “Like they’re in NASCAR.”

The need for speed on Moravia Road is also raising questions about safety in the neighborhood.

Townsend-Curtis, who has lived in the area for 30 years, has seen her fair share of crashes because of it.

“We have had people run into people’s steps [and] run across the yard,” Townsend-Curtis said.

On Monday, their fears of someone getting hurt came true.

A spokesperson with the Baltimore City Fire Department confirms a man was hit by a car around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

City councilman Ryan Dorsey said he was launched 10 plus feet in the air and landed on a nearby fence. Some of his clothing was still hanging on it when WMAR-2 News spoke with neighbors on Wednesday.

Jones and others tried to help the man, who she says was severely injured.

“When we ran over to see what was going on. His bone was sticking out of his ankle,” Jones said. It took a toll on me and my family witnessing something like that," Jones said.

Residents have tried to get the city to address the speeding in the area by reporting it to 311, but nothing has changed.

“We just need more speed cameras,” Jones said. “The city is hurting for money already and this is the perfect trap for them”

“Just in the last hour I’ve been here we’ve seen cars like that one that just passed by crossing the double yellow line at easily twice the speed limit,” City Councilman Ryan Dorsey said.

Dorsey said he also has been trying to get the size of the road reduced but he says he can’t get any answers from the Department of Transportation.

He said speed cameras will help, but that won’t solve the problem.

“The street is oversized,” he said. “The only thing that will change driver’s behavior is structural change.”

For now, residents said they will continue reach out to the city and hope they can finally pump the brakes on the dangerous speeding.

“We are going to follow up until something is done because it is absolutely unreal,” Townsend-Curtis said.

Townsend-Curtis said someone from the city told her speed cameras will put up in the area, but she was never told when it will happen. we spoke to told me someone from the city told her speed camera will be put up in that area

WMAR-2 also reached out to DOT about the concerns about speeding, but we have yet to hear back.

