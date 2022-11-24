Baltimore LGBTQ advocates gathered to pay tribute to victims in Colorado Springs shooting

BALTIMORE — The Colorado Springs shooting has weighed heavily on a lot of people's minds, especially those in the LGBTQ plus community. Advocates say the distance doesn't matter because the pain travels far, which is why residents in Baltimore honored the victims in a vigil.

On the weekend of November 19, 2022, a mass shooting took place at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Five people were killed and about 19 others were injured.

The news devastated many people, especially those who identify as a member of the LGBTQ plus community. Advocates say the violence against them is frightening.

"Anyone in the LGBTQ plus community probably shares that same fear, but it's just good to know that we can come together as a community," said Amber Vanhorn LGBTQ + advocate.

On Wednesday night, community members gathered at first & franklin presbyterian church to honor the lives of the five victims who passed away from the violence:

Raymond Green Vance

Kelly Loving

Daniel Aston

Derrick Rump

Ashley Paugh

Community members spoke out against the violence and pleaded with others to fight for their rights.

"Do not let anybody tell you that this is not your fight or that you cannot be affected by this because it happens somewhere else, they are us. We are them. They are no different from us," a resident yelled out.

"The injustice that we're facing in our own backyard, not just the Trans community, the LGBTQ all of us as a whole. This is what we need to stay in solidarity," said Iya Dammons, Founder of Baltimore Safe Haven.

"It's my job to lead worship in Sanctuary. I do that every seven days as a pastor, but as a gay man, I hate to see this violence anywhere, but especially in these sacred spaces where people feel safe, said Tim Hughes Williams, the pastor here at Light Street Church.

With every candle burning with agony and every word filled with passion, advocates, the death of the five victims will not be in vain.

"To our future attackers who are brewing, we are not going anywhere. We are here to fight, and we are here to live, and we're here to be free," said Keith Holt, Member of Begin Anew, Inc and 43rd District Central Committee.

If you would like to get involved with LGBTQ organization visit:

https://www.baltimoresafehaven.org

http://www.pridecentermd.org

https://studentaffairs.jhu.edu/lgbtq/support/baltimore-resources/