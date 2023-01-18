Lawmakers to react to Governor Wes Moore's inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Moore-Miller administration swears to be an administration for the people, with the mantra "leave no one behind."

The Inauguration completed a massive amount of turnover in Annapolis over the last few weeks, new legislators, Comptroller, Attorney General, Lt. Governor and Governor.

For Senator Jill Carter of West Baltimore, she sees the new generation of Marylanders that get to look at the state’s highest office and see someone who looks like them.

“You know it’s been many years, of course, since Obama was the first Black President and so this is a whole new generation of young people that get to see this and what it means is they see themselves they see their future, they don’t see boundaries and limits to what they can do," said Senator Carter.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger shared his excitement for the new administration.

“I think you have some younger and some older to balance things out, but I think Maryland has a great team and I think we have great people working for the governor too," said Rep. Ruppersberger.

Carter spoke about the history that Maryland is making today.

It was said thousands of times throughout the day but it is extremely uncommon for a state to elect a Black man as governor.

“It’s a historic day not just for Maryland to elect a Black governor from Baltimore but also for the whole country. I believe Wes Moore is the third Black governor in the country. So this is an incredible day and we’re very excited about it, we’re also excited to have someone that we believe is interested in investing in the city of Baltimore," said Senator Carter.

Congressman Ruppersberger echoed the sentiment that Governor Moore will be a positive light for the state.

“I just think it’s something America can look at. He’s a great person, he’s a great leader and he’s always smiling," said Rep. Ruppersberger.

Plenty of former lawmakers showed up to the inauguration to see the historic day.

