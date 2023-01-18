Watch Now
Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"

Maryland welcome sign with Gov. Wes Moore's slogan
State Highway Administration
Maryland welcome sign with Gov. Wes Moore's slogan<br/>
Maryland welcome sign with Gov. Wes Moore's slogan
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 14:57:09-05

MARYLAND — It's out with the old, in with the new.

With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, State Highway Administration is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.

https://twitter.com/MDSHA/status/1615793759194681344

The new signs feature Moore's slogan of "Leave No One Behind."

SHA is putting the message on more than 20 state welcome signs. The agency said the wording would have come at the request of Moore's administration.

Gov. Larry Hogan also had a message on the welcome signs. His said: "We're open for business."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
