Lane closures announced as speed cameras are installed on the JFX

BALTIMORE — Speed cameras are going up along the Jones Falls Expressway.

Starting today, the Baltimore Department of Transportation says that drivers can expect delays as those cameras are put in place.

The right lane of the JFX will be closed northbound and southbound between Fayette Street and Northern Parkway.

The lane closures will start at nine o'clock each morning and will stay closed until three o'clock in the afternoon.

Those closures are expected to last for the next two weeks.

Six cameras will be installed on the JFX, but only two of them will be active at any given time.

City officials estimate that the cameras could bring in close to one million dollars per month.