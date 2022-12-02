Lamar Jackson speaks for first time after backlash from vulgar tweet

BALTIMORE — For the first time since sending a questionable tweet, Lamar Jackson is talking to the media.

That tweet drew criticism for what critics say was a homophobic phrase directed at a fan.

That fan said Jackson was overrated and that the team, instead of giving him a new contract, should cut him.

Jackson says his profanity-riddled tweet was a heat of the moment response.

"I'm just reacting at the time, I was mad. You know, I wasn't thinking about actions. You know, it was like, bitter. I was bitter. I felt you should be bitter after a loss though. Like no smiles. In fact the fans should be mad. We lost too, but not mad at us, like we try, you know, but it happened. I apologize," the quarterback said.

As for what he learned about the fallout after that tweet, Jackson said he's going to do his best to just stay off of Twitter after any future losses.

As for his injury status ahead of of Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Jackson was a full go Thursday and today and is a full go for Sunday.