Lamar Jackson buys two new trademarks

BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a possibility one, maybe even two, new restaurants are coming to town.

According to a tweet from trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Lamar Jackson filled for two trademarks on Wednesday.

One trademark is for “PLAY ACTION SOUL FOOD AND MORE” and the other is for “YOU 8 YET?”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed two new trademarks:



1. PLAY ACTION SOULFOOD AND MORE

2. YOU 8 YET?



The filings indicate that @Lj_era8 intends to open a restaurant using the name and slogan.#lamarjackson#ravens #baltimore pic.twitter.com/O0lQiSlY5B — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 18, 2022

The MVP himself quoted the tweet with his approval. Nothing else has been said about these trademarks in reference to a restaurant coming to Baltimore.

Jackson is already the part owner of a Blaze Pizza Shop in Westminster. The restaurant celebrated its one-year anniversary just this month.

