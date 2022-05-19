Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lamar Jackson buys two new trademarks

Lamar Jackson
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks with the media after practice
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson Trademark Tweet
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:15:08-04

BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a possibility one, maybe even two, new restaurants are coming to town.

According to a tweet from trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Lamar Jackson filled for two trademarks on Wednesday.

One trademark is for “PLAY ACTION SOUL FOOD AND MORE” and the other is for “YOU 8 YET?”

The MVP himself quoted the tweet with his approval. Nothing else has been said about these trademarks in reference to a restaurant coming to Baltimore.

Jackson is already the part owner of a Blaze Pizza Shop in Westminster. The restaurant celebrated its one-year anniversary just this month.

READ MORE: New Blaze Pizza location opens in Westminster

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019