New Blaze Pizza location opens in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting in on the pizza business.

Jackson is part owner of a new pizza shop in Westminster.

It’s the latest Blaze Pizza location to open in Maryland. It’s on Baltimore Boulevard at Westminster Station.

Blaze specializes in fast fired pizza with fresh, real ingredients. They also have salads, house-made lemonades, and oven-fired desserts.

The Westminster location is a little different, it has a drive thru.

"The guys can come down and drive through, they don’t really have to wait in line. Probably the car line, but that's about it,” said Jackson. They don't really have to stand up, go inside, and have to wait. I feel like that makes the service much faster. We have a big oven in there, it speeds the pizza process up faster.”

Blaze Pizza also offers delivery and curbside pickup.