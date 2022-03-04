Klik solutions hosts donation drive for Ukrainians in need

BALTIMORE — The owner of Klik Solutions CEO, a Ukraine native is turning his worry surrounding tragedy in his hometown into action collecting donations to ship off for Ukrainian refugees.

They brought them in bags, boxes and they filled up rooms.

As the devastation of Ukraine continues, people in Baltimore show that they're not too far away to show their support.

"I just can’t stand by and not do anything,” said Linda Brandt after watching heart breaking headlines. When she saw there was an opportunity to take action, she didn't hesitate.

"I went to Sam's Club and I loaded up everything I could in the cart and I also had a bunch of things in my house," she said. "Clothing that still had tags on them that I never worn. Blankets, I had a lot of stuff so I decided to pack it up and bring it down."

It was family ties to Ukraine prompting David Fromberg to offer his donations.

"I have family from there," he said. "My grandmother is from there and she fled in WWII and the holocaust she came to Baltimore."

"When you see it on TV you feel so helpless that you can’t do anything, but anything that we can do at this end we want to be able to help," said Sue McCloskey.

Help the co-founder is happy to embrace at such a crucial time for the country he calls home and the home to some of his own employees facing tragedy first hand.

"Luckily majority of our employees have moved west...but we have 15 employees there," he said. "Luckily they’re getting out and we’re seeing first hand how horrible this is."

Even if its a small one, willing citizens are hoping to make a difference for Ukrainians facing peril and uncertainty.