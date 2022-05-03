Kinetic Sculpture Race rolls back into Baltimore, for first time since 2019

BALTIMORE — A unique Baltimore event returns this weekend for the first time since 2019 - the Kinetic Sculpture Race.

It's going to be the 22nd time that the colorful, hyper-creative race takes over downtown Baltimore, seeing if their kinetic creations can survive steep climbs, mud and sand pits, a water challenge, and, of course, potholes, announced the American Visionary Art Museum.

The Sculpture Race kicks off this Saturday, with the very appropriate theme of "Time Warp."

AVAM said the registered teams have names like Tempus Fugit, Light Years Ahead, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, and The Flintstones. The event will feature AVAM's own Fifi the Pink Poodle and Tick Tock the Croc. For more information on the event, click here.

Other city events, notably Artscape and Light City, have been cancelled for the year.