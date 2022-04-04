Watch
Artscape postponed; Preview event expected in September

<p>Artscape arts festival, Baltimore Maryland. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 11:43:18-04

BALTIMORE — Artscape will not make its return in 2022. Instead there will be a preview to the 2023 event and it will be held sometime in September.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts sent a clarifying press release to an earlier statement saying the event was moving to September.

In the statement they said. "visionary plans take time to realize. So, this fall, BOPA will present a preview of the Artscape to come in 2023."

On their website, Artscape says they want to take the extra time to "collaborate on a bold new vision for America's largest free arts festival."

Last year, Artscape was canceled over COVID-19.

Annually, the event attracts an average of more than 300,000 people to Midtown Baltimore.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
