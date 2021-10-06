Watch
Key commission approves sports betting at Maryland's three largest casinos

John Locher/AP
Screens show sports and betting odds in the sports book as workers finish work at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 12:02:37-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Wednesday approved sports wagering at the state's three largest casinos.

Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill are among the 17 entities that were designated in the Maryland sports wagering law.

Next, their applications will be forwarded to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission which gives final sign-off on licenses.

In August, that same commission voted unanimously that the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission's qualification standards are sufficient enough to warrant licenses.

The licenses could be approved as soon as October 14 when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission meets.

A day after Governor Larry Hogan signed the legislation, the Baltimore Ravens announced that BetMGM would become the team's first official gaming partner.

