Key commission approves sports betting at Maryland's three largest casinos

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Wednesday approved sports wagering at the state's three largest casinos.

Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill are among the 17 entities that were designated in the Maryland sports wagering law.

Next, their applications will be forwarded to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission which gives final sign-off on licenses.

In August, that same commission voted unanimously that the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission's qualification standards are sufficient enough to warrant licenses.

The licenses could be approved as soon as October 14 when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission meets.

A day after Governor Larry Hogan signed the legislation, the Baltimore Ravens announced that BetMGM would become the team's first official gaming partner.