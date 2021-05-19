Ravens partner with BetMGM day after sports betting becomes legal in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A day after Governor Larry Hogan signed legislation making sports betting legal in Maryland, the Baltimore Ravens announced that BetMGM would become the team's first official gaming partner.

BetMGM will have a private hospitality suite within M&T Bank Stadium. Their app will also feature Ravens promotions and marketing campaigns.

“When we began the process of carefully identifying sports betting and digital gaming partners, one of our top priorities was finding unique ways for Ravens fans to further engage with the team,” said Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz.

Maryland residents voted in favor of a referendum to legalize sports betting in November 2020.

