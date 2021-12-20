Karon Foster sentenced to 40 years for participating in violent racketeering conspiracy

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for participating in a violent racketeering conspiracy in 2019.

27-year-old Karon Foster pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges in July of this year.

Prosecutors say Foster headed a crew that committed 13 armed carjackings and robberies that left three people dead and another paralyzed, throughout a four-month span in 2019.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty in string of 13 carjackings & robberies that left 3 dead, BPD detective paralyzed

The paralyzed victim is Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington, who was off-duty on his own front lawn speaking with a neighbor when Foster and his associate Rashaud Nesmith got out of a car and tried to rob him.

“Over four months in 2019, Karon Foster and his crew were responsible for a 13-armed carjackings and robberies throughout Baltimore, including three that killed innocent victims and another that left a victim paralyzed,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “Foster and his co-conspirators used firearms and fear to steal cars, property and most tragically the lives of other human beings. This case reflects the collaboration and commitment of federal, state, and local law enforcement to hold accountable violent offenders like Foster and his co-conspirators. Four months of violence will result in at least three decades in federal prison for Karon Foster; hopefully others like him will take notice, choose to put down the guns, and take a different path.”

Members of the conspiracy not only promoted their activities on social media, but they also shared proceeds of their exploits.

As part of the enterprise, Foster pawned items stolen from victims. Members also concealed enterprise activities by hiding, destroying, or disposing of evidence.