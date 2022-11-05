'Just come back home': Family begs for missing 13-year-old to return home

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help in finding a 13-year-old girl that's been missing for a couple days.

Trinity Garland was last seen Wednesday night, when her parents woke up Thursday morning, she was gone.

It was in the 2000 block of Eagle Street at her home that Trinity Garland was seen for the last time.

Her father, Joseph Garland says Wednesday before bed, they took her computer away as punishment.

"We took away the laptop because of the simple fact that she didn't do her chores, as a punishment we took the laptop away. And then me and my wife went to sleep," said Joseph Garland.

He says they woke the next morning and Trinity Garland was nowhere to be found.

"The back door was unlocked, it wasn't opened, but it was unlocked in which I never keep my back door unlocked and then my wife calls me hysterically crying and tells me we still haven't seen her,” said Joseph Garland.

He says he rushed to the school to speak with the principal.

"I told them what happened, they said they'll talk to Trinity's friends and so far from what the principal has told me is that none of her friends know where she's at,” Joseph Garland said.

That's when they thought about the laptop, it's where Trinity would spend time chatting with people on social media.

"It's the only account that she does actually have is an Instagram account. So, we believe that she may have been talking to someone on Instagram and decided to meet up with them" said Joseph Garland.

Having no cell phone, Joseph Garland says sometimes Trinity would use her sister's phone to send texts. But when cops checked the cell, the texts were erased.

"So, there's no way we can actually find out who she was talking to or who she was trying to meet up with if she was. So now, it's just a waiting game in hoping that someone has some kind of information to give us" said Joseph Garland.

Trinity was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with a white jacket.

A reward of $500 is being offered for anyone with information on her whereabouts.

"Trin we love you, you're breaking our heart, just come back home," said Joseph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Baltimore Police missing persons unit at 442-984-7385.