Jury set to make decision in Sebastian Dvorak murder trial

BALTIMORE — The retrial of a young man accused of robbing and killing Sebastian Dvorak will soon have a verdict.

Dvorak was a beloved bartender in Canton who was robbed and killed after picking up some snacks at the Royal Farms on Key Highway.

It’s been nearly five years since Sebastian was killed.

This week Malik Mungo was on trial for a second time, who is accused of pulling the trigger.

His family will have to wait another weekend for a decision from the jury as they were sent home for the night after deliberating today.

In 2017, Sebastian Dvorak was out celebrating his 27th birthday.

“Sebass” as his friends called him, was robbed and shot on Boston Street in Canton.

Surveillance video shows his final moments, when his path collided with a 16-year-old looking to rob someone.

RELATED: Friend, community plead for answers in murder of Sebastian Dvorak

“We’re praying for justice for Sebastian,” his father David Dvorak said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Malik Mungo was not convicted for murder or robbery charges in 2019.

The judge declared a mistrial.

RELATED: Murder and robbery charges declared mistrial in death of Canton bartender

Mungos defense has maintained he was not responsible for shooting Sebastian.

Dvorak’s family was waiting outside the Circuit Courthouse before the decision to recess for the weekend.

They’ve been waiting a long time.

In that time they decided to do something to honor Sebastian and help prevent other tragedies.

“Sebastian‘s friends, he had many of them, and us we started a foundation called the Sebass Foundation,” said David. "Over the last 4 years we’ve raised over $100,000 to provide skiing instruction for inner-city kids, Harlem Lacrosse, or First Tee Foundation which does golfing.”

They want to create hope in the city so another young person doesn’t decide their only option is to shoot someone in the streets.

“Someone testified in these trials at some point that Sebastian with shock said 'why did you do that', after being shot” David said. “I can imagine his shock because he really did think the best of people. Even being robbed I can imagine him in shock that he was being shot. I know he would have been all about making something good out of this.”

The jury will be back Monday morning.

Next month the Sebass foundation has their biggest fundraiser, to learn more click here.