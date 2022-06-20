'Juneteenth is meant to be celebrated': AFRAM festival brings in massive crowd as Baltimore celebrates Juneteenth

BALTIMORE — It was a picture-perfect day.

There wasn't a cloud in the sky Sunday as AFRAM wrapped up its two-day African-American festival, celebrating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of African Americans from slavery, is a federal holiday, as of 2021.

Thousands of people flocked to Druid Hill Park in Baltimore this past weekend to celebrate African American heritage with food, dancing, music and all sorts of vendors.

"We are here at the Historic Druid Hill Park. We are so excited to bring AFRAM 2022 to Baltimore," said Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Director Reginald Moore. "It’s a great opportunity for our communities to come out and celebrate Black history with music, national talent, local talent, vendors from all over the city, as well as great food and entertainment for everyone."

AFRAM celebration

An estimated 100,000 people were expected to attend.

One of those patrons was Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

"Huge s/o to all of our talented artists and amazing vendors who showed up and showed out to kickoff AFRAM at Druid Hill Park! Yesterday’s show was a HUGE success and it was great celebrating our CULTURE!" Mayor Scott said on social media.

Mayor Scott said AFRAM, being held on Juneteenth weekend, was a great way to reflect on how far African Americans have come.

Some of the headliners were NE-YO, Yung Bleu, Inayah, Rotimi, Le'Andria Johnson, El DeBarge and The O'Jays.

"Juneteenth is meant to be celebrated, and we did just that this weekend!" Mayor Scott said. "For the first “official” time as a community, we gathered together to reflect on the journey of our Black Ancestors, how far we have come, how far we still have to go. Happy Juneteenth, Baltimore."

The festival was free and open to people of all ages.

"AFRAM has a rich history here in Baltimore, and I know the community looked forward to AFRAM coming back. It’s a great way for us all to come together," Moore said.