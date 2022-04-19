Baltimore's AFRAM Festival will be on Juneteenth weekend

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's 45th annual AFRAM Festival will be back with a bang this summer.

The cultural festival will take place on the Juneteenth weekend this year, June 18 and 19, and will be fully in-person at Druid Hill Park after being a hybrid event last year.

This year's performers will include:

· Rapper and singer, Yung Bleu (about Yung Bleu [allmusic.com])

· Famed DJ and radio host DJ Quicksilva (about DJ Quicksilva [radiofacts.com])

· Superstar performer, songwriter and producer, Ne-Yo (about Ne-Yo [allmusic.com])

· Gospel musician and songwriter, Le’Andria Johnson (about Le’Andria Johnson [allmusic.com])

· Actor, singer, and model, Rotimi (about Rotimi [allmusic.com])

· R&B crooner, El DeBarge (about El DeBarge [allmusic.com])

· Baltimore party starter, DJ Tanz (about DJ Tanz [djtanz.com])

· Superstar R&B group, The O’Jays (about The O’Jays [allmusic.com])

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the new look for AFRAM at a press conference this morning.

The festival is free and open to people of all ages.

Scott said in a statement: “To further highlight the black excellence that is AFRAM, I am proud to announce that we are moving the festival to the Juneteenth weekend. Thank you to Baltimore City Recreation & Parks for all they did to continue to hold AFRAM amid the pandemic and their tireless work to bring the live festival back to the City this year with an amazing lineup. The return of AFRAM is another signal that Baltimore is back.”

AFRAM will be one of the few prominent events actually happening in the city this summer, after the cancellation of Artscape, Light City and the Book Festival.