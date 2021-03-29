Juneteenth Festival being held in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In the shadow of the Alex Haley memorial, the city of Annapolis announced a celebration and parade for Juneteenth.

On June 19, 1865, a union general informed slaves in Texas they were free from slavery. It became known as Juneteenth. Even though Lincoln outlawed slavery two years earlier, Texas was one of the most remote states with slavery, so the news took longer to get there.

Phyllis Tee Adams is the organizer for this inaugural celebration of Juneteenth in Annapolis.

Adams saw a festival in a field in her dreams and didn't know what it meant, three days later the word Juneteenth came to her and she wasn't sure what that meant either.

"So I did some research and I was determined from this point on I would learn everything there is to learn and I would make sure that everybody in the city of Annapolis from this day forward will know what Juneteenth is all about," Adams said.

This festival became a way to inform all the people the importance of this historic time in America.

"It's a chance for me to look at the history of my people and to think about the history that is going to be made. With this event, history is being made," Adams explained.

The event will be held June 18 and 19. The 18th will be a VIP celebration and awards and the 19th will be a parade and festival.

The Chuck Brown band from DC and three others will be featured at the festival. The parade will go from the city dock to Maryland Hall.