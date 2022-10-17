Judge overseeing BPD Consent Decree bothered by squeegee workers

BALTIMORE — Federal judge James Bredar, the judge overseeing the Consent Decree for the Baltimore Police Department, was harassed by squeegee workers Sunday afternoon.

According to police reports, Bredar was with his wife at the intersection of Mt. Royal Terrace and W. North Avenue when his vehicle was approached.

Police say this area is known for squeegee related activity. Bredar refused the squeegee service multiple times, but the suspects refused to leave the area.

The workers began to harass the judge and his wife. The police report says the workers gave the couple the middle finger and spat on the car.

They also wrote "racist" in soap suds on multiple windows of his vehicle.

Soon after, Bredar and his wife her able to drive away. They told police there was no damage to the vehicle.

The suspects weren't charged, instead they were given a warning to stop further squeegee related activity in that area.

During court proceedings surrounding the Consent Decree in 2019, Bredar recognized there were problems in Baltimore.

"All is not well in the city of Baltimore," said Bredar.

The Consent Decree governs changes mandated for the Baltimore Police Department admonished agency and tumultuous leadership throughout the city.

Squeegee incidents are becoming all too common as people continue to report aggressive behavior from the workers.

A 26-year-old man was recently charged for shooting at squeegee workers that stole money from his mother's Cash App.

The man stopped at an intersection and enticed the workers to get in his truck. Once they arrived at his house, he took out a gun and start questioning the workers about the incident.

Two of the three workers were hit and one was left in critical condition as a result.

