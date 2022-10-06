Baltimore man charged for shooting squeegee boys who allegedly scammed mother

BALTIMORE — A 26-year-old Baltimore man was recently charged for shooting at squeegee workers that stole money from his mother's Cash App.

Zhamiel Dixon has been hit with numerous charges like first-degree assault and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to charging documents, on May 19, a group of squeegee workers were working at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane when they were approached by a black Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, Dixon, offered the squeegee workers a couple of hundred dollars to help him move some items.

They accepted and went inside the truck. Charging documents revealed when they arrived to the home in the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue, Dixon began asking about his mother.

"Who did this to my mom, who took the money the other day," asked Dixon.

The documents say Dixon pulled out a gun and started firing at the squeegee workers.

Two of the three workers were hit and one was left in critical condition as a result.

Police were able to make the connection about Dixon and his mother when they learned of a conversation he had with his incarcerated brother.

A review of jail calls showed the two were very upset about what happened to their mother. The brothers believed that the squeegee boys had stolen the money.

Just a day earlier, the suspect's mother was waiting at a red light on Hillen Road when she was approached by a group of squeegee workers. The group asked her for money and she told them she didn't have any cash.

Instead, the suspects requested she use Cash App as a means of payment.

She gave them her phone and later realized the squeegee workers transferred a total of $2,200 to their accounts.

This isn't the first reported case of a Cash App scam among squeegee workers in Baltimore.

Another woman lost close to $2,000 when she offered her phone to the workers.

RELATED: Squeegee boys drain woman's account after using her Cash App

Police were able to identify Dixon as the suspect after towing the pickup truck and obtaining fingerprints from the vehicle. He was arrested on Sept. 22.

He is being held at Central Booking and Intake Center in downtown Baltimore.