Judge orders new testing for evidence in Adnan Syed case

BALTIMORE — A judge has ordered new testing for evidence in the Adnan Syed case.

Syed ordered DNA testing on evidence from the 90s, to help prove his innocence on Thursday of last week. He was convicted of killing his girlfriend Hae Min Lee back in 1999.

Syed and the state of Maryland are looking to analyze the clothing Lee was wearing when she died.

Documents explain that the clothing could contain what scientists call "Touch DNA".

Touch DNA is made up of things like skin cells and is left behind when a person touches something.

With advancements in DNA technology, Syed is hopeful that analysis will prove him innocent by ruling out his own genetic material.

According to the judge's order, Baltimore Police are ordered to send the items within fifteen days to the forensics lab where it will undergo testing.

The lab will then provide the state as well as Syed's counsel with a full and complete copy of all reports, results, case notes and data generated with the testing of all samples.