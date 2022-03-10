Adnan Syed ordering DNA testing on evidence from the 90s, to help prove his innocence

WOODLAWN, Md. — Adnan Syed is ordering a DNA testing on evidence from the 90s, to help prove his innocence.

Syed was convicted of killing his girlfriend Hae Min Lee back in 1999.

Syed and the state of Maryland are now looking to analyze the clothing Lee was wearing when she died.

Documents explain that the clothing could contain what scientists call "Touch DNA".

Touch DNA is made up of things like skin cells and is left behind when a person touches something.

With advancements in DNA technology, Syed is hopeful that analysis will prove him innocent by ruling out his own genetic material.

Baltimore County law enforcement still have Lee's clothing from the day she died and have never used DNA testing in this case.