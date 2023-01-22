Joppa man dies from injuries sustained in 2022 trailer fire

HARFORD COUNTY — Johns Hopkins Hospital officials have confirmed that 38-year-old Robert Kellogg has died from injuries he sustained during a fire in his trailer in October of 2022.

On October 18, around 8:20 p.m., a pedestrian observed a large fire on the property of B&T Services located in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway.

When the Harford County Sheriff's Office arrived, they located Kellogg with severe burns and a heavy fire throughout a 30' foot camper trailer between two buildings. Kellogg stated to deputies that he was having problems with his heater and that the trailer exploded.

Firefighters contained the fire before it spread to the other buildings, paramedics treated Kellogg and transported him to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center. Kellogg was treated with over 60% burns to his body.

According to the fire marshal, Kellogg operated a forklift to move a 120-gallon propane tank from a garage on the property to his nearby trailer.

He then returns the forklift and goes into his trailer. 75 minutes later, the trailer explodes, and Kellogg escapes the burning building.

The investigation concluded that Kellogg had improperly connected the larger tank to his campers' propane system.

“I cannot emphasize enough that people should never tamper with their propane tanks or lines to the appliances in their home. Do not try to repair or modify valves, regulators, connectors, or tank parts. Propane cylinders have special components which keep them safe for use with grills and other propane appliances. An improperly connected tank or appliance can cause a gas leak. Licensed propane service technicians have the training to install, maintain, and repair your propane system and appliances.” stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.