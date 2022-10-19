Camper fire in Harford County injured one person and a dog

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a camper fire that injured one person Tuesday night.
The fire took place in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway. It extended from the camper to a building.
One person was is in critical condition with burn injuries. They were taken to Bayview medical center.
A dog was also injured and taken to the emergency vet.
There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
8:23pm 1 alarm dispatched to a reported fire in the 400 blk Pulaski Hwy #Joppa— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) October 19, 2022
8:28 #jmvfc8 units found a camper on fire that was spreading to a building.
8:41 Fire under control
1 patient transported to @HopkinsBayview critical cond & 1 injured dog@MarylandOSFM investigating pic.twitter.com/fjKJ0PwuJ6