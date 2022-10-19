Camper fire in Harford County injured one person and a dog

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a camper fire that injured one person Tuesday night.

The fire took place in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway. It extended from the camper to a building.

One person was is in critical condition with burn injuries. They were taken to Bayview medical center.

A dog was also injured and taken to the emergency vet.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time.