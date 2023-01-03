Watch Now
Jo-Ann store closing in Cockeysville; Aldi to move in

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Jo-Ann fabrics and crafts store is closing its Cockeysville store this month, and the building is set to be replaced by an Aldi supermarket.

Jo-Ann confirmed that its last day of business at the Church Lane Center, on York Road near Cranbrook Road, is Jan. 15.

A company spokesperson said:

"In alignment with standard brick and mortar business processes, JOANN closes stores occasionally while simultaneously investing in, and opening brand new stores to best meet the needs of our customers."

Jo-Ann also has stores in Owings Mills, Parkville, Bel Air, Westminster, Columbia, Severna Park and Annapolis.

Meanwhile, Aldi supermarket went before the county in August to open a new store at the Cockeysville location. The company has not announced any date when it might open there.

Aldi has another store about 2 1/2 miles south on York Road, in Timonium.

Aldi continues to open supermarkets throughout the area, and most recently opened a store in Abingdon, Harford County, last month.

