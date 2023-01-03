Jo-Ann store closing in Cockeysville; Aldi to move in

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Jo-Ann fabrics and crafts store is closing its Cockeysville store this month, and the building is set to be replaced by an Aldi supermarket.

Jo-Ann confirmed that its last day of business at the Church Lane Center, on York Road near Cranbrook Road, is Jan. 15.

Hi! There is not a list of stores that is closing in January. Any store closures that we have planned are part of our normal business evaluation process. We are definitely not going out of business or having any mass store closures. — JOANN Fabric & Craft (@JoAnn_Stores) November 28, 2022

A company spokesperson said:

"In alignment with standard brick and mortar business processes, JOANN closes stores occasionally while simultaneously investing in, and opening brand new stores to best meet the needs of our customers."

Jo-Ann also has stores in Owings Mills, Parkville, Bel Air, Westminster, Columbia, Severna Park and Annapolis.

Meanwhile, Aldi supermarket went before the county in August to open a new store at the Cockeysville location. The company has not announced any date when it might open there.

Aldi has another store about 2 1/2 miles south on York Road, in Timonium.

Aldi continues to open supermarkets throughout the area, and most recently opened a store in Abingdon, Harford County, last month.

