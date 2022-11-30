Watch Now
Aldi opening in Abingdon, Harford County

An Aldi store in Harrisburg, Pa.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 17:59:51-05

ABINGDON, Md. — Aldi supermarket is opening its latest store in Abingdon, Harford County.

The grocery store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Dec. 8, at the Constant Friendship Shopping Center on Emmorton Road near Route 24. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The first 100 customers will get a gift bag with a sampling of Aldi Fan Favorites products and a gift card, and shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Aldi has another location about 5 miles away, in the Bel Air Plaza shopping center.

This would be Aldi's fourth supermarket in Harford County.

