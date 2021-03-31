Menu

Jilly's Bar & Grill in Pikesville plans reopening months after being burned down

Jeff Hager
3-alarm fire at Jilly’s Bar & Grill in Pikesville
Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 10:08:51-04

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Jilly's Bar and Grill in Pikesville is planning its long awaited reopening.

The Baltimore County landmark was severely damaged and forced to close last October, after a local man allegedly set it on fire purposely.

On Sunday, the restaurant announced on Facebook that it had purchased the Brendali Italian Ristorante and Aqua Vision Care buildings next door.

The owners say they will renovate the restaurant portion of the building, which will extend onto their original property to accommodate outdoor seating.

Although there is no concrete reopening date, Jilly's is targeting sometime in late May to mid June.

Pikesville man charged in connection to fire at Jilly's Bar and Grill

Police ultimately charged David McDermott with arson. He was spotted at the scene of the fire and told to leave the previous day after bothering customers seated outside.

In January a judge ruled he was incompetent to stand trial, according to online court records.

