Jilly's Bar & Grill in Pikesville plans reopening months after being burned down

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Jilly's Bar and Grill in Pikesville is planning its long awaited reopening.

The Baltimore County landmark was severely damaged and forced to close last October, after a local man allegedly set it on fire purposely.

On Sunday, the restaurant announced on Facebook that it had purchased the Brendali Italian Ristorante and Aqua Vision Care buildings next door.

The owners say they will renovate the restaurant portion of the building, which will extend onto their original property to accommodate outdoor seating.

Although there is no concrete reopening date, Jilly's is targeting sometime in late May to mid June.

Police ultimately charged David McDermott with arson. He was spotted at the scene of the fire and told to leave the previous day after bothering customers seated outside.

In January a judge ruled he was incompetent to stand trial, according to online court records.