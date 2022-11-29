Jewish Volunteer Connection hosting 'Casserole Challenge' to donate meals to families in need

BALTIMORE — Providing meals to families that may need a little help getting food after the Thanksgiving holiday, that's the goal of the Casserole Challenge.

While some may still be enjoying the leftovers from Thanksgiving, that's not the case for many.

To change that, the Jewish Volunteer Connection is hosting their annual Casserole Challenge where Baltimore residents made and donated frozen meals to pass out to families who may be struggling to get a dinner after the holiday.

"Covid has changed what hunger looks like. We're not talking about people living under the bridge or in tents, we're talking about families who, for whatever reason, are unemployed, underemployed, have housing insecurity. Whatever the reason a family doesn't have to be able to provide a dinner, we're going to undo that tomorrow,” said Ericka Alston Buck, Chief Development Officer for Treyway Multi Treatment Services.

This year, JVC is partnering with REMIX, young adults ages 18 to 30 that are in recovery from drug addiction and chronic homelessness.

The group will pass out 200 meals to families of all sizes, providing them with a chance to give back.

"They’ve always been on the receiving end now that they’ve been in the recovery process, so it’s very important for us for people who receive that you've got to give back. The only way we continue to be a blessing is to be a blessing to someone else,” said Buck.

"On the opposite end, it's a whole different ball game. We can provide, it’s so enriching, and so fulfilling. It's happiness actually to see someone else smile, to see someone else get fed,” said Essence Stephenson, participant of REMIX.

"It means a lot and it makes me feel good at the end of the day to know that I can give back to something that I know the insides and outs of and I know how bad it can be,” said Rojein Miller, participant of REMIX.

This is the 8th year Buck has taken part in the Casserole Challenge.

"They're all frozen, individually wrapped with a clear description on each meal. It is designed in a way families can come pick up a meal, throw it in the oven when they get home and have another meal for their family after the holiday,” said Buck.

The event will start at 2:00 p.m., where families can swing by the Icarre Foundation Center at 2601 Pennsylvania Avenue to pick up a frozen meal. They have the option of lasagna, spaghetti, baked ziti and so much more.

Meals will be distributed until all 200 have been passed out.