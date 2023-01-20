Ivan Bates takes lead prosecutor role in case of deaf inmate's murder

BALTIMORE — New Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates has decided to personally take on the role of lead prosecutor in a high profile murder case.

On Friday Bates assigned himself to handle the state's case against Gordon Staron who allegedly strangled his deaf cellmate, Javarick Gantt, to death last October.

At the time Staron was already awaiting trial for the September 6 stabbing death of 63-year-old Keith Bell, whose case will be handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Tonya LaPolla.

Staron had only been jailed for one day before Gantt was killed. Bates said his office would be seeking a sentence of life without parole for both murders.

“It is critically important to me to maintain my skills as a trial attorney while leading this office. There is no better way to understand the challenges that face our Assistant State’s Attorneys than to be in the trenches with them fighting for justice,” said Bates. “I have a long track record of fighting to protect our older adults and vulnerable populations, and I remain committed to both. The allegations, in these cases, are alarming."