Loaded gun, ammunition found inside bag at Chesapeake High School

ESSEX, Md. — A loaded gun and ammunition were found in a bag inside a classroom at Chesapeake High School on Wednesday according to a letter sent out to parents.

In the letter, the principal of the Chesapeake High School STEM Academy says that at the time the weapon was found, the classroom was empty and there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

Baltimore County Police are investigating this incident, and the school will provide additional information to parents as they receive it.

"It is important for all of us—student and parents alike--to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children," the principal continues in the letter. "Additionally, I ask that you speak with your child(ren) and remind them that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property. Students who are found to be in possession of a weapon will face serious school and legal consequences."