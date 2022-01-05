‘It’s just devastating’: Anne Arundel County schools offering counseling to students impacted by death of fourth grader

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County school community is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Stephen Wagner, 10, who was a fourth grader at Hilltop Elementary, died on December 29th.

According to Wagner’s family, he passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

“It’s just devastating,” said Bob Mosier with Anne Arundel County Schools.

Wagner has been described as a kind and humble kid who loved his family very much, according to a GoFundMe posted by family.

“This was a typical fourth grade student who loved trucks, fishing and bowling,” Mosier said.

The district also said he was a part of the school’s strings and chorus group. Wagner loved playing the viola.

Mosier said the district sent a letter to fourth grade parents, informing them of Wagner’s passing.

In the letter, it encouraged parents to talk to their kids about the tragedy.

“Children learn how to deal with grief by watching adults deal with grief. Please do not be afraid to express your emotions in front of your children. Healthy outlets of emotions can be a valuable lesson for them,” the district said in the letter.

The district also said it will provide resources such as counseling for students and staff impacted by Wagner’s death as well as support for his family.

“This is a community, it’s a strong community, a very close community at Hilltop and one that will rally around each other and Stephen’s family,” Mosier said.

The funeral arrangements for Wagner have yet to be scheduled.

If you would like to help the family, you can visit the GoFundMe by clicking here.