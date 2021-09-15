'It's heartbreaking to hear children being shot' Neighbors react to North Milton Avenue shooting that injured four

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police continue to investigate after three teens and a 12-year-old were injured a shooting in the 1700 block of North Milton Avenue Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, another 14-year-old girl walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She is listed with non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the fifth reported shooting Tuesday, with a total of nine people being shot overall.

Two of the victims from the N. Milton Avenue shooting remain in the hospital.

WMAR-2 News spoke to family of the 17-year-old victim off camera. They told us he is doing okay.

We've since learned the two 14-year-olds are twin sisters.

Phyllis Edwards lives a few doors down from where the shooting took place.

"It's heartbreaking to hear children being shot," she said. "I'm just glad no one was killed."

Another community member told WMAR the group of four were sitting outside a home listening to music when an unknown vehicle rolled up and started shooting.

"It's scary," said Edwards. "You can't even sit on your font steps without having to look over your shoulder."

Police have yet to release any suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.