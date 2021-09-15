Four teens injured in Tuesday night shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Four teens were injured a shooting in the 1700 block of North Milton Avenue Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, a 14-year-old girl walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She is listed with non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the fifth reported shooting today, with a total of nine people being shot overall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.