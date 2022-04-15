'It's going to be a shock': Drivers brace for gas price hike after state gas tax holiday ends

BALTIMORE — To much dismay of drivers, the gas tax holiday is coming to an end.

With the decision made by lawmakers not to extend the gas tax, prices at the price will go back up.

That could make an impact to your summer traveling plans.

“Well, it was fun while it lasted,” a driver said.

“I think it's ridiculous to have to pay this kind of money for gas,” another driver said.

Time's running out to extend Maryland's gas tax holiday

Lawmakers gave Maryland drivers a 30-day state gas tax pause, and now, that will come to an end on Sunday.

Even with a more than $7 billion state surplus, Democratic law makers did not want to extend the tax break into the peak driving season.

Now, that gas will return to more than $4 per gallon, meaning spending for other things will be limited.

“Whether we make donations or buy groceries here at Food Lion, it's definitely going to impact your spending,” driver Jeremy Remenapp said.

Gas prices should climb 37 cents at 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning.

The price may not go up right at midnight, but it should change after the next gas delivery.

Gas prices are based on the international price of crude oil and gas.

Nobody is looking forward to higher prices but there may be a silver lining to all of this, according to Matt Davis, who owns a small oil and gas company in Louisiana.

“The higher the price of gas and oil you pay at the pump, the more that is going to drive innovation for renewable technologies,” Davis said.

We all like to save money but we feel helpless when prices are going up and down.

AAA said there's something we can do to save the cost of gas in our own car.

“Make sure you're driving the speed limit,” Regina Ali, from AAA Mid-Atlantic, suggested. “For every 5 mph over 60 miles an hour, it's the equivalent of spending $.15 extra per gallon of gas. So, slow it down.”

As gas prices peaked around $4.32 in Maryland a month ago, it will be tough to face the higher price after this weekend.

“It's going to be a shock, but, what are you going to do? Everybody's got to drive,” Remenapp said.

