'It’s definitely sad': 3 people killed in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in West Baltimore.

The shooting went down near Edmondson Avenue and Franklintown Road.

WMAR spoke with people on and off camera, like Cornelius Johnson, who said these violent shootings keep happening in that area.

“It’s like the cycle just keep repeating itself. It’s definitely sad,” Johnson said.

Police said this one happened around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday. They responded after hearing gunshots and found a man who had been shot to death.

Shortly after two more men, ages 22 and 23-years-old, showed up at the hospital claiming they too had been shot there.

We tried to speak with business owners in the parking lot where the shooting happened, but they were too afraid of retaliation.

This is the first homicide to happen within the week in Baltimore City and right now there are fewer homicides than there were this time last year.

WMAR reached out to the Mayor’s office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement or MONSE to see if they wanted to comment on the homicide numbers and haven’t heard anything back.

Johnson however is hoping the young adults in the neighborhood find something constructive to do with their time which doesn’t involve violence.

“Hopefully they learn from this mistake. They don’t want to be in no graveyard at this early age,” Johnson said.

The conditions of those other two men who were shot is unknown right now, but as always if you have any information concerning this shooting you’re urged to contact metro crime stopper at 1-866-7LOCKUP.