'It’s almost unheard of': 30-day relief at the pump signed into law Friday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a vote in the state house and a signature from Governor Hogan, emergency legislation providing relief at the pump for Marylanders is now law.

This piece of legislation makes Maryland the first in the country to make the moving pausing state gas taxes for 30 days.

Lawmakers work to cut Maryland gas tax

Gas prices have dominated headlines for the last few weeks as they’ve climbed cent by cent dollar by dollar seemingly overnight.

“The challenges around gas prices and inflation are certainly to a degree underpin and unpredictable in part because of the unprovoked Russian aggression in Ukraine,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

“The dramatic spikes at the pump, at the grocery store and else where are hard to ignore,” said Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones.

Gov. Hogan officially signs legislation suspending state gas tax for 30 days

Those cries from the pump across the state didn’t fall on deaf ears.

“We are showing that Maryland leaders know that when there are problems that Marylanders are facing we come together and we fix them,” said Ferguson.

SB 1010 cross filed as HB 1486 was what lawmakers a call targeted response to extraordinary set of circumstances.

It passed unanimously and went into effect Friday afternoon pressing pause on Maryland’s 36 cent tax on every gallon of fuel for the next 30 days.

“It’s almost unheard of for a major piece of legislation to pass in such a short period of time and with such universal bipartisan support but together we have all risen to the occasion,” Governor Hogan said during the announcement.

To put the savings in perspective, filling up a 14-gallon take without state taxes will save a driver just over $5 while filling up an 18- gallon tank will save a driver nearly $6.50 per fill up for next month.

“We’re also engaged in long term discussion To advance long term permanent tax relief for Maryland families small businesses and retirees which is supported by an overwhelming majority of Marylanders,” Governor Hogan said.

The bill has a nearly $100 million price tag made possible by Maryland’s projected surplus predicted to hit $7.6 billion by the end of 2023.

“With our state in stronger fiscal position than it has ever been before we simply can’t afford not to let more Marylanders keep more of their own hard earned dollars in their own pockets,” said Hogan.

Some Marylander motorists can expect to see the difference in prices at the pump as soon as Friday evening.