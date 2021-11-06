'It’s a huge sense of relief': Hundreds of children get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Nearly 250 kids were vaccinated at the first vaccination clinic for children in Baltimore County Friday.

"We’re super excited," said Robin Plunkert.

Plunkert brought her son Dylan to the Sears Building in White Marsh to get vaccinated.

He was among the first group of children in the county to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s a huge sense of relief especially going into the holiday season," she said.

Dylan who has a birthday coming up in December said he can’t wait to hang with his friends.

“Probably going feel weird after being in quarantine for almost two years, but I’m going to be really happy because we’re probably going to return to normal," he said,

Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch said nearly 40,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 in the county are now eligible for the vaccine.

“We have a low supply on the initial doses for the 5 to 11-years-old. That’s not going to be go on for too much larger. We are expecting it come in in copious amounts so that’s why at the time for our clinics we’re asking 5 to 11-year-old to please have an appointment.”

County Executive Johnny Olszewski is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

“I’m encouraged that between this eligibility, the boosters, the mixing and matching that we are hopefully finally entering a phase where we could see light the end of the tunnel of this pandemic," he said.

The Baltimore County Health Department will hold another clinic Saturday at the Sears Building in White Marsh. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit here.