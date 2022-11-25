'It's a celebration of community': Baltimore fashion boutique gives back

BALTIMORE — A fashion boutique that’s known for its community-oriented events hosted a Thanksgiving giveback today.

City of Gods has been around for 13 years, and they continue to give back to the community.

Set up on Hollins Street in Baltimore, they spent their Thanksgiving morning giving clothes and food to those in need.

"We feed people in need, and we also just celebrate,” said Terrance Frazier, co-owner of City of Gods.

Frazier says this is the eighth year of their giveback on Thanksgiving and feels it's more important than ever to continue giving back to the community.

"Right now, we're looking at a recession looming, so many of times people will feel they need hope they need inspiration. We've been here for 13 years we've been through a recession too and COVID so we're here as a testimony to say if we support one another if we are in a community and you buy and you also give you will find people in your network that will support you,” said Frazier.

"This is a celebration of family; it’s a celebration of community; it’s a celebration of why Baltimore is so special,” said Governor-elect Wes Moore.

Moore also spent some of his day of giving thanks at the giveback.

He says events like this are important to make sure no one is left behind and that everyone has a role in the work it takes.

"This is not just about what the government is going to do; this is about what are you doing with community organizations with small businesses in the private sector with philanthropy, with the religious community with the people. Leave no one behind, and a leave no one behind agenda is not just about who it’s going to benefit; it’s also about we need everybody involved in the work,” said Moore.

Anyone interested in donating to the giveback can visit the City of Gods website.