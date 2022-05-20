'It's a blessing': Baltimore rapper set to perform at Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE — From songs called "Lil Squeegee Boy" to freestyles over major hit records, Baltimore’s Mond Already has worked years for an opportunity to perform on the biggest stage.

“My granddad always told me, you do things for others, it will always come back to you,” he said.

And Grandpa was right.

On Friday, Mond Already will be one of five local artists to hit the stage at the Preakness Stakes.

“I have no machine behind me. Being independent and to see these things come to fruition, it all comes from God,” Mond Already said.

Mond Already said this is an incredible opportunity and one that came as a big surprise.

“One of my guys, I been working with for a few years, I did some work with him, he put my name down," Mond Already said. "It was a surprise, he didn’t even tell me. I get the call like, 'You performing at the Preakness,'” he said.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Mond Already never imagined he would get a chance to showcase his talents at one of the city’s biggest events.

“It was never a thought in my mind I never thought that it was for us,” Mond Already said. “It’s a blessing to even be invited.”

But he says the fact him and the other artists will be performing at the event may signal times are changing.

“Now that we have the opportunity, we’re going to show them that we have talent, Baltimore has a lot of talent to showcase and the people will enjoy it,” he said.

The upcoming performance for Mond Already will likely be the largest crowd he performed for, but he says he is ready for the challenge.

He’s set perform around 4 p.m. on Friday.