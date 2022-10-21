'It's a big vision': Edmondson Village Shopping Center long overdue for makeover

BALTIMORE — It's an area with a lot of room for improvements and additions, the Edmondson Shopping Center, but covenants dating back over 70 years may be standing in the way.

One of the first of its kind, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center opened in 1947, but as years have passed the building is left looking dated and run down.

People in the area are asking for a makeover.

"Over the years it's just been going down hill, but we're waiting on that one person to see the potential in it,” said Harry Singh, manager at America’s Best Wings.

Singh has been the manager at America’s Best Wings for five years, it's one restaurant in the plaza where he says the amount of people coming in is consistent.

But, he feels a renovation would expand business, while also providing growth for everyone in the area.

“There is going to be a lot more opportunity, not just for business owners, but just for the local community as far as getting more job opportunities, more money into the hands of the people that actually live here,” said Singh.

Over the years owners have come and gone and after a couple fires, some businesses are still shut down. It's a site with nothing but potential.

One Chicago based developer sees that possibility and is looking to purchase the property.

"It's a lot of work. It’s a big vision, but there is an opportunity to modernize a shopping center that has such a proud history, we want to make sure it has a bright future as well,” said Lyneir Richardson, Chicago TREND Corporation CEO.

Covenants from 1945, which put restrictions on how the land can be used, are the only thing standing in the way.

The only way to change those covenants is getting approval from 59 residents that connect to the shopping center.

"So my goal this week, this weekend, is to sit with residents in small group meetings, knocking on doors, sort of old fashioned neighbor to neighbor discussions,” said Richardson.

He hopes sharing the vision for the shopping center will convince enough people to move forward with the project.

"We want it to be a walkable friendly place so that people can live, work and play in their community and not have to go across town or county to have a meal,” said Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, District 8 Baltimore City Council.

Richardson says the project is projected to cost around 40 million to complete.

Mayor Brandon Scott has approved eight million for renovations.

“The sky's the limit when it comes to this plaza. It's just a matter of putting in the hard work" said Singh.

If approved, Richardson says he wants the community involved throughout the process.